Schultz says LU game vs North Texas could be canceled or rescheduled

BEAUMONT - The Mike Schultz era at Lamar may have to wait. The new Cardinal head football coach has confirmed that there is a possibility their opening game at North Texas might have to be canceled or rescheduled.

Lamar is scheduled to open up the season this Saturday September 2 in Denton at 6 pm.

Schultz said during the weekly SLC teleconference that the next 24-48 hours will make the difference, that he doesn't want to risk the safety of his players.

Lamar has had limited practices because of heavy rains that started over the weekend.

Lamar AD Jason Henderson says he's concerned for the safety of the players making the five hour bus trip to Denton.

Both teams have an open date on the schedule October 7.

