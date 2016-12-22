Schultz has priorities as he takes over LU Football program

BEAUMONT, Texas – Mike Schultz has been named Lamar University head football coach announced University President Dr. Kenneth R. Evans and Jason Henderson Thursday afternoon. Schultz becomes the Cardinals’ second head coach since the rebirth of the program to start the 2010 season.

“We are very excited to welcome Mike, and his family, to Lamar University,” said Henderson. “He brings a wealth of experience to our football program and has great Texas ties. I really like what he does on the offensive side of the ball. He plays a fun, up-tempo style of football that our kids will enjoy being a part of, and our fans will enjoy watching.

“Mike has had a great deal of success as an offensive coordinator and worked for some great head coaches. His deep-rooted connection to the state of Texas, and his great relationship with high school coaches in the state really made him the candidate that fit best for Lamar University,” added Henderson.

A coaching veteran with 35 years of experience, including 22 in the state of Texas, Schultz has served as an offensive coordinator for his previous 16 seasons on the sidelines. During that time Schultz produced some of the nation’s most prolific offenses, including 11 seasons at TCU where he coached All-Americans LaDainian Tomlinson and Andy Dalton.

In addition to his time in Fort Worth, Schultz has served as offensive coordinator at Texas State, Middle Tennessee State and Illinois. He has also made coaching stops at Texas, New Mexico, Kansas State, Tennessee Tech and UTEP during his career. Schultz also brings a knowledge of Southland Conference football having spent time at Texas State (then Southwest Texas State) in the early 90’s. During Schultz’s distinguished career, he has worked with numerous position groups, and on both sides of the ball.

“I am a Texas guy, I grew up in a football family and I love the tradition and culture of football in my home state,” said Schultz. “I am excited about the support of Dr. Evans and Jason Henderson and the impressive facilities located in the heart of what is considered one of the best recruiting bases in the country. Add in a great community, that gets excited about football, and I not only feel that Lamar University is a great fit for me, but I am honored to be the next head coach and cannot wait to get started.”

Schultz telling 12 Sports that his first order of business will be to touch base with current players and to re-recruit them to Lamar.

