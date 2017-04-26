BEAUMONT, Texas – Numerous records fell Tuesday evening at Provost Umphrey Stadium during the inaugural Night of Champions – a weightlifting event for the Lamar University football team that had players compete in the bench press, squad and clean.

Three records fell Tuesday evening, and a total of six records were set when including the vertical jump test prior to Tuesday.

“This is a sign of the culture that we’re trying to build here,” said Mike Schultz, who was named LU head coach in December. “We were able to showcase several different guys tonight. The fans were great and really got behind the players. We may take this to a new venue next year but we will build on it from here.”

The three teams competing Tuesday were the Bigs, Stand Up and Skill. The Bigs included Seth Adams (6-0, 294, Jr.), Daniel Crosley (6-1, 242, So.), Dedrick Garner (6-2, 242, Jr.), Donovan Jackson (6-0, 220, So.), Manasseh Miles (6-0, 240, Sr.) and Matthew Oubre (6-2, 295, Sr.). The Stand Up squad consisted of David Crosley (6-1, 240, So.), Austin Moore (5-9, 213, So.), Adam Morse (6-1, 212, So.) and Zach Roberts (6-1, 203, Jr.). The Skills team included Jaylon Bowden (6-0, 192, Sr.), William McVay (5-11, 204, So.), Rodney Randle (5-10, 179, So.) and Matthew Tillett (5-10, 183, Sr.).

A few of the highlights from Tuesday included David Crosley recording a lift of 350 pounds in the clean, while Port Neches-Groves quarterback Adam Morse set a record of 460 in the squat. Matthew Tillett set a receiver record in the bench with a lift of 290.

“I don’t know if our guys knew exactly what to expect heading into the night, but once it got started I think they fed off the energy of their teammates and the crowd,” said LU strength and conditioning coordinator Dan Darcy. “I thought tonight was a huge success. The fan support was great. I think that helped some of our guys take it a step further. It felt like gameday for them.”

-LU CARDINALS-



© 2017 KBMT-TV