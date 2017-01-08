New LU Football coach to make $230 K per year

Lamar University has released information that new head football coach Mike Schultz will be making $230,000 per season on a three year contract signed with the school.

The figures, first reported by the Beaumont Enterprise, mean that Schultz will be paid $55,000 more per year than his predecessor Ray Woodard. who was paid $175,000 per season.

Woodard was given a $100,000 buyout for the final year of his contract.

Schultz can earn up to $35,000 in incentives, such as if Lamar wins the SLC, $7,500 and if they win the national championship, $15,000, plus additional bonuses tied to academic performance by the team.

The buyout on Schultz's three year contract is one year base salary, $230,000.

