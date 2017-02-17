LU’s season opener moved to 10 a.m. Saturday

BEAUMONT – Lamar University Baseball will have to wait an extra day to start its season after rain interrupted the opening day of the Cardinal Classic and forced the Cardinals to move it back. LU will play in the first game Saturday at 10 a.m. against Milwaukee, and every game after will be played 40 minutes following the game before it.

LU and UWM will be followed by Illinois and the Panthers, and Lamar will host the Illini in the final game of the day. Sunday will feature LU and Illinois at 10 a.m. and the Cardinals will turn around and finish the tournament with the Panthers at 1:30 p.m.

The Cardinals will toss righty Tanner Driskill in their first game of the weekend and Carson Lance will get the ball on the hill in the second contest.

After the rains let up Friday night, one game was played with Illinois defeating Milwaukee 9-1 in 7 innings.

