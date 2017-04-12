LU Women's hoops adds two recruits

BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University women’s basketball coach Robin Harmony announced that Lola Bracy and McKenzie Alton have signed National Letters of Intent to attend LU on a women’s basketball scholarship commencing with the 2017-18 season. Both are freshmen who will have four years of eligibility.



Bracy (St. Louis, Mo./Kirkwood HS) is a 5-7 guard, while Alton (Gig Harbor, Wash./Bellarmine Prep) can play guard or forward.



Bracy helped lead Kirkwood High School to the Missouri Class 5A state championship. Bracy was listed as the 11th-best prospect in the nation and third in Missouri by Max Preps, while All-Star Girls Report listed Bracy as the 16th-best prospect in the state.



“Lola knows how to win, coming off a state championship,” Harmony said. “Her motor is always running at full speed. She will be a great complement to our style on offense and defense.”



Alton helped lead Bellarmine Prep to a 26-3 record last season, including a 16-0 mark in league play as the team reached the Class 4A Washington State Tournament.



“McKenzie is the knockdown shooter with size that we have been looking for,” Harmony said. “She can hit the 3 at will and also has a mid-range shot. She has a great basketball IQ and will make an impact in her career at Lamar University.”



The two recruits join an LU squad coming off an impressive 22-8 season, qualifying for the Women’s Basketball Invitational. LU went 15-3 in the Southland Conference, setting a school record for conference victories.

