LU Women are all-in when building their nest

BEAUMONT - The Lamar women's basketball team have been building a nest of cardinals all season long and now it's time to take them to Katy for the SLC Tournament.

The Cardinals, seeking their first NCAA bid since 2010, have a double bye into the semifinals and will play Saturday at 3:30 pm against the winner of Friday's McNeese vs SFA game.

Lamar is 22-6 on the season, winners of five in a row, after finishing conference play 15-3.

Since the beginning of the season, the players have had to earn the right to put their redbird into the nest, with their play on the court and special sayings at team meetings.

