LU Volleyball drops match to Jacksonville 3-1

CLEMSON, S.C. – Haley Morton and Murielle Hlavac each had double-doubles but the Lamar University women’s volleyball team dropped a hard-fought 3-1 decision to Jacksonville University at the Big Orange Bash in the season-opening match for both teams Friday afternoon at Clemson University.



Morton had 23 assists and 12 digs, while Hlavac had 11 kills and a team-high 15 digs for the Cardinals. Ivette Dim had a team-best 15 kills for LU.



Jacksonville won the first set 26-24 before the Cardinals bounced back with a 25-23 decision in the second set to even the match. Jacksonville held off a stubborn LU squad in the next two sets by scores of 25-22 and 25-23 to seal the win.



“That was a tough match to lose,” LU coach Alan Edwards said. “All four sets were close.”



Dannisha House totaled nine kills for the Cardinals, while Amy Hollowell contributed six kills. Mallory Mattingly led Jacksonville with 16 kills and 13 digs. For the match, LU had 50 kills, while Jacksonville finished with 54 kills.



The Cardinals return to action with a pair of matches on Saturday. LU takes on Bethune-Cookman at 9 a.m. Saturday before meeting the host Clemson Tigers at 6 p.m. The Clemson match will be streamed online on the ACC Network Extra.



