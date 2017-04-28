LU Softball sweeps DH from Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO – Brittany Rodriguez had a game to remember as the Lamar University Cardinals swept a Southland Conference doubleheader from the host Incarnate Word Cardinals by scores of 22-4 and 8-4 on Friday.



Rodriguez set LU single-game records with two doubles and 12 total bases in the opener as LU came within two runs of the school record for runs in a game. LU set a school record with 19 hits in the opening game.



“We had several players step up today on offense,” LU coach Holly Bruder said. “I’m proud of how we backed up our pitchers today.”



Game 1: LU 22, Incarnate Word 4



Rodriguez went 5-for-6, with a home run, two triples, with three runs scored and a career-high five RBIs in the opener.



Rodriguez wasn’t the only one to have a big day at the plate in the opener. Ashley McDowell had a career-high six RBIs in the game, highlighted by a grand slam as part of a 15-run sixth inning that saw LU send 20 batters to the plate. McDowell was one shy of the school record of seven RBIs in the game.



LU clubbed a season-high four homers in the game. McDowell’s HR was her second of the season as she extended her LU career record to 21. Sable Hankins hit her team-leading fourth of the season, while Rodriguez and Shelby Hughston each had the first home run of their career.



The beneficiary of the offensive outburst was LU starter Ciara Luna (11-14), who allowed seven hits and three runs, all earned, over five innings. Luna struck out three to move her career total to 225, one shy of the school record of 226 held by Shannon Millman.



LU rapped out a season-high 19 hits in the opener. In addition to the five hits by Rodriguez, Brynn Baca had three hits, while McDowell, Kelly Meeuwsen, Maddy Myers, Corina Thornton and Hughston had two hits apiece.



Anissa Rodriguez pitched one inning of relief for LU, allowing two hits and an unearned run.



Sarah Leal (2-15) started and took the loss for UIW. Leal allowed nine hits and 11 runs, seven earned over four innings.



Christy Trevino hit a two-run home run for UIW.



Game 2: LU 8, Incarnate Word 4



Brynn Baca and Shelby Henderson drove in three runs apiece as LU improved to 11-0 all-time vs. UIW.



LU led 6-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth before UIW got to LU starter Laura Napoli (10-9) for four runs. LU reliever Amie Cisneros earned her first career save, allowing one hit over three innings.



“Amie came in and did a good job out of the bullpen,” Bruder said. “That was key.”



UP NEXT: The series concludes with a single game at noon Saturday. LU wraps up the regular season next weekend with a three-game home series against Nicholls.



STANDINGS: With the sweep, LU improved to 25-24 overall and 15-8 in the Southland Conference. LU is a half-game behind Nicholls (15-7 SLC) for the No. 2 seed in next month’s Southland Conference Tournament. The Cardinals need one win in their final four games to clinch a tournament berth. Incarnate Word, which is ineligible for the tournament this season, is 9-38 overall and 4-19 in the conference.

LU CARDINALS

© 2017 KBMT-TV