LU Softball still winless in Waco

WACO, Texas – The Lamar University softball team dropped a pair of close games at the Getterman Classic at Waco University on Saturday, falling to the host Bears 5-3 in the morning before being edged by the North Texas Mean Green by a 2-1 count in the afternoon.



BAYLOR 5, LU 3

Brittany Rodriguez had her third straight multiple-hit game for the Cardinals, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, but the Cardinals couldn’t overcome three errors as they fell to the host Bears.



LU took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Caitlyn Terrazas singled home Shelby Henderson. Baylor (6-2) took the lead for good with a three-run third inning keyed by a two-run single off the bat of Shelby McGlaun.



Baylor added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to increase its lead to 5-1 before LU staged a rally in the top of the seventh. With Ashley McDowell and Rodriguez producing run-scoring singles to make it 5-3 with two outs, but the Cardinals would leave the bases loaded as they stranded seven runners for the game.



Ciara Luna (0-5) took the loss for LU, allowing seven hits and four runs, three earned over five innings. She did not issue a walk and struck out two. Amie Cisneros allowed one hit and an unearned run in one inning of relief.



“We had a couple of opportunities against Baylor, but fell short.” LU coach Holly Bruder said. “I thought Ciara pitched very well.”



NORTH TEXAS 2, LU 1

Laura Napoli pitched a complete-game four-hitter, but the Cardinals dropped a one-run decision to the North Texas Mean Green. Napoli (1-2) allowed one earned run while striking out a season-high eight hitters,



North Texas (3-4) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third on a two-run double by Lacy Gregory, The Cardinals (2-7) got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Brynn Baca’s single scored Rodriguez. The Cardinals threatened on several occasions, but couldn’t push across the tying run. For the game, LU stranded eight runners.



“Laura pitched a fantastic game.” Bruder said. “We failed to make hitting adjustments, and it cost us.”



The Cardinals close out the tournament by facing Grand Canyon at 9 a.m. Sunday.



HOME OPENER: The Cardinals host the second annual Cardinal Classic from Feb. 23-26 at the LU Softball Complex. The tournament opens with LU facing Alabama A&M at 4 p.m. Feb. 23.

LU CARDINALS

