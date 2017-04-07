LU Softball splits DH with Sam Houston St.

BEAUMONT, Texas – Maddy Myers went 3-for-3 to lead the Lamar University Cardinals to a 4-2 win over Sam Houston State and a split of their Southland Conference doubleheader on Friday. The visiting Bearkats won the first game 1-0 in 10 innings.



The three hits were a career high for Myers, who entered the game just 2-for-13 on the season.



“Maddy came through for us when we needed it tonight,” LU coach Holly Bruder said. “When your No. 9 hitter can have a game like that, it’s huge.”



Game 1: Sam Houston State 1, Lamar 0 (10 innings)



Ciara Luna (6-12) was the tough-luck loser in the first game, allowing seven hits, while striking out 11, one shy of her career high. The only run scored came via the tie-breaker rule as Ashley Kopps started the 10th inning on second base, was sacrificed to third and scored on pinch-hitter Hannah Marino’s two-out single.



The Cardinals had their opportunity to score in the 10th inning as they loaded the bases but failed to capitalize.



“We didn’t make any hitting adjustments,” Bruder said. “That’s disappointing. Ciara pitched well enough to get the win. It’s a shame we didn’t come through for her.”



Sam Houston State starter Tayler Atkinson, allowed three hits over 6 1/3 innings, but did not factor un the decision. Lindsey McLeod (6-4) got the win in relief, allowing one hit over 3 2/3 innings.



Game 2: Lamar 4, Sam Houston State 2



Myers’ offensive output helped back up a strong effort from LU starter Laura Napoli (9-8), who scattered five hits and allowed no earned runs.



Sam Houston State (16-19 overall, 7-7 Southland) scored a pair of unearned runs in the top of the third before the Cardinals (19-20, 9-5) responded with three runs in the bottom of the third, taking advantage of an error and a passed ball along with Brynn Baca’s RBI single.



LU added an insurance run in the fourth as Myers hit a one-out triple to right field before coming home on Ashley McDowell’s sacrifice fly. It was the 99th career RBI for McDowell.



Sable Hankins added two hits for the Cardinals. Codi Carpenter had two hits for Sam Houston State. The Bearkats used four pitchers in Game 2, with starter Kaitlynn Dawson (0-4) taking the loss. Dawson allowed four hits and three runs, two earned, in 2 1/3 innings.



The series wraps up with a single game at 3 p.m. Saturday. Saturday is Camper Reunion Day, with all youths who attended LU softball camps over the summer receiving free admission when they wear their camp T-shirt. There will also be a postgame autograph session with the members of the LU softball team.

