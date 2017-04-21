LU Softball picks up 1st win in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. – The Lamar University Cardinals defeated the McNeese Cowgirls for the first-time ever at Cowgirl Diamond as the Cardinals and Cowgirls split their Southland Conference softball doubleheader on Friday. LU was a 6-1 winner in the first game before McNeese responded with a 10-2 win in the nightcap.



The Cardinals are now 23-22 overall and 13-7 in the Southland Conference. McNeese is 31-16 overall and 17-3 in the SLC, one game ahead of Abilene Christian for the top spot in the standings.



Game 1: LU 6, McNeese 1



Ashley McDowell became the first player in program history with 100 career RBIs as the Cardinals pounded out 10 hits to take the opener.



McDowell reached the milestone with a fifth-inning double to right-center that plated Elizabeth Castillo to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead. LU added two more runs in both the sixth and seventh innings, more than enough support for LU starter Ciara Luna (10-13). Luna allowed just three hits and no earned runs while walking four and striking out six.



“Ciara did a fantastic job,” LU coach Holly Bruder said. “She held the best-hitting team in the league to three hits. “You can’t ask for much more than that.”



Brittany Rodriguez had three hits for the Cardinals, while McDowell, Sable Hankins and Kelly Meeuwsen had two hits apiece. Corina Thornton broke the game open with a two-run single to put the Cardinals ahead 4-1 in the sixth inning.



“We got the timely hits when we needed them.” Bruder said. “We made great plays on defense. You needed to do that when you’re playing the defending champion.”



McNeese starter Alexsandra Flores (9-4) took the loss, allowing seven hits and four runs, two earned, in 5 1/3 innings. Rachel Smith allowed three hits and two runs, one earned, in 1 2/3 innings of relief.



With her six strikeouts, Luna boosted her career total to 218, eight shy of the LU record of 226 set by Shannon Millman.



Game 2: McNeese 10, LU 2



McDowell had two of LU’s three hits, as the Cardinals fell in five innings.



Baylee Corbello (7-3) pitched a complete game for McNeese, allowing two earned runs.



The Cowgirls never trailed, scoring two runs in the first, and leading 3-2 after three innings. McNeese added a single run in the fourth before ending it with six runs in the fifth.



“We stayed close, but we didn’t make hitting adjustments whe we had a chance to take the lead,” Bruder said. “Eventually, a championship team is going to capitalize on their chances.”



Erika Piancastelli went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. It was Piancastelli’s bases-loaded 5single with two outs in the fifth inning that ended the game.



UP NEXT: The Cardinals and Cowgirls wrap up their three-game series at 5 p.m. Saturday. After that, LU hosts 13th-ranked Baylor at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the final non-conference game of the season.

