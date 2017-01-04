LU softball gets some national notice

BEAUMONT - BEAUMONT, Texas – The Lamar University women’s softball team was selected as the dark horse to win the Southland Conference championship this year by D1SoftballNews.com.

LU, which revived its softball program in 2013, was picked to finish third in the conference behind defending champion McNeese and Nicholls.

“I’m thrilled with being called the dark horse team,” LU coach Holly Bruder said. “It shows that this program, which is just in its fifth year, is getting some national respect.”

Last season, the Cardinals posted a 35-22 overall mark, including an 18-9 mark in conference play en route to advancing to the Southland Conference Tournament finals, where they fell to McNeese on the Cowgirls’ home field.

“Last year was a great year, and we want to build off that,” Bruder said. “We want to get back to the finals this season and win the tournament.”

The Cardinals return the top five hitters from last season, led by first-team All-Southland Conference outfielder Brittany Rodriguez, who hit .393, and first-team catcher Brynn Baca, who batted .321. Second-team infielder Kelly Meeuwsen, who hit .321 as a freshman with school records of 22 doubles and 42 RBIs is also back.

Senior right-hand pitcher Ciera Luna, who was a second-team All-SLC selection as well as the conference’s Newcomer of the Year after coming to LU from Navarro College, was 17-8 with a 2.60 ERA last season. She is joined by junior Laura Napoli, who was 9-8 with a 3.00 ERA and a school-record five saves last season.

“I feel good about our pitching,” Bruder said. “I believe we have two of the best starters in the conference.”

LU opens the season Feb. 10 with games against Central Michigan and Texas A&M at the Aggie Classic in College Station, Texas. The Cardinals start their home slate by hosting the Cardinal Classic from Feb. 23-26.

The conference schedule opens March 10 when LU hosts Northwestern State. The highlight of the home schedule is a visit by perennial national power Baylor on April 25.

The Southland Conference Tournament is set for May 10-13 at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Ark.

“This is by far the toughest schedule I have ever put together as a coach,” Bruder said. “But that’s what is going to make us ready for the tournament.”

Season tickets for the 2017 season are now on sale. For tickets, call 409-880-1715, or visit www.LamarCardinals.com.

LU CARDINALS

