LU Softball drops two at Getterman Classic in Waco

WACO, Texas – Brittany Rodriguez went 5-for-6 Friday, but the Lamar University softball team dropped a pair of games on the first day of the Getterman Classic hosted by Baylor University.



Rodriguez went 3-for-3 in LU’s 6-3 loss to North Texas in the morning and followed that up with a 2-for-3 effort in a 6-0 loss to UTSA in the afternoon. Brynn Baca had two hits and drove in all three runs against North Texas, while Ashley McDowell had a hit in each game for the Cardinals (2-5), who had just 10 hits on the day.



Against North Texas, the Mean Green (2-3) led 2-0 after four innings before the Cardinals tied in the top of the fifth on a two-run single by Baca. North Texas responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth to make it 6-2. LU rallied in the seventh as Baca singled home McDowell to make it 6-3, but the Cardinals left the bases loaded, part of the nine runners they stranded in the opener.



Ciara Luna (0-4) took the loss for LU, allowing eight hits and six runs, all earned in 5 1/3 innings. Amie Cisneros worked 2/3 of an inning of scoreless relief.



Against UTSA, the Cardinals fell behind early, as the Roadrunners (2-3) scored two runs in the first, one in the second and two more in the third to take a commanding 5-0 lead. The Cardinals had two of their three hits in the first inning, as McDowell and Rodriguez both singled to open the frame, but that would be it until Rodriguez singled in the sixth inning.



Laura Napoli (1-1) started and took the loss for LU, allowing seven hits and five runs, four earned, in 2 1/3 innings. Anissa Rodriguez did a solid job in relief, allowing just one run in a career-long 4 2/3 innings.



The Cardinals return to action with two games on Saturday, facing the host Baylor Bears at 10 a.m. before a rematch with North Texas at 3 p.m. LU wraps up tourney play when it faces Grand Canyon at 9 a.m. Sunday.



HOME OPENER: The Cardinals host the second annual Cardinal Classic from Feb. 23-26 at the LU Softball Complex. The tournament opens with LU facing Alabama A&M at 4 p.m. Feb. 23.

