LU Soccer signs nine new recruits

BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University women’s soccer coach Steve Holeman announced Friday that nine student-athletes have agreed to play for the Cardinals starting in the 2017 season.



Two of the student-athletes, Amelia Fullmer and Kelso Peskin, are junior college transfers. Both will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. The other seven signees will have four years of eligibility.



“This is an exciting day for Lamar University women’s soccer,” Holeman said. Our staff has worked very hard to put together an exceptional group of young women who will be tremendous representatives of our University. This recruiting class is very talented, athletic and dynamic. They will provide incredible balance and depth and have the ability to make us better right away.”

Name Pos. Hometown Last School

Amelia Fullmer D Pleasant Grove, Utah Iowa Western College

Kelso Peskin M/F Cape Town, South Africa Tyler Junior College

Lina Gomez F Bogota, Colombia Liceo Segovia

Brittany Harris F Houston, Texas Langham Creek

Ali Hebert M/F Lumberton, Texas Lumberton

Madison Ledet F Nederland, Texas Nederland

Hailey Loupe M Port Neches, Texas Port Neches-Groves

Sophia Manibo D/M Beaumont, Texas Monsignor Kelly

Juli Rocha M Bogota, Colombia Colegio Bilingue Pio XII



Amelia Fullmer

First-team National Junior College Athletic Association All-America selection last season at Iowa Western College … Enrolled at Lamar University in January and will work out with the team this semester … Played two seasons at Iowa Western College, helping the Reivers reach the National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournament both years ... Had three goals and four assists for 10 points as a freshman ... Had 11 goals and seven assists for 29 points as a sophomore.



Holeman about Fullmer: “Amelia is one of the top players to come out of the junior college ranks, and we are excited to have the opportunity to work with her this spring. She will bring tremendous experience to our team, having played in two national championship tournaments. She has exceptional pace and attacks well out of the back. She is a very strong athlete, and it will be tough for even the fastest forwards to get behind her.”



Iowa Western coach Adam Sanchez about Fullmer: “We’re super excited to see Amelia continue to develop and grow on and off the field at Lamar University. We are indebted to her for her outstanding display of commitment, leadership, and fighting spirit, which led to great accomplishments at Iowa Western women’s soccer. We know that her new teammates and coaching staff at Lamar will appreciate and benefit from these qualities just as much as we did.”



Kelso Peskin

Played two seasons at Tyler Junior College, helping the Apaches post a 33-6-2 record ... Scored 10 goals and added five assists for 25 points as a freshman ... Collected 38 points on 15 goals and eight assists as a sophomore ... Has represented her native South Africa in international competition.



Holeman about Peskin: “Kelso’s experience with the under-17 and under-20 national teams of South Africa, along with her success at one of the best junior colleges in the country will make a great addition to our front line. Her pure speed is exceptional, which makes her a very dangerous attacking presence. She’s a player who opponents will have to account for because of her ability to get in behind defenses.”



Tyler Junior College coach Corey Rose about Peskin: “TJC is proud of Kelso and the opportunity at Lamar University. She was a huge part of our success at Tyler and we are excited to see her moving forward in her career. Her speed always made her a threat against anyone we faced and I have no doubt she will continue to be dangerous at the D1 level. She is a complete player and will help Lamar soccer reach new heights!”



Lina Gomez

Represented Colombia at the under-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier ... Helped her team, Gol Star, win a silver medal at the 2015 Colombian National Championships.



Holeman about Gomez: “Lina’s experience at the U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers will make for a smooth transition into the college game. She has a great left foot which is something we’ve been missing. She is a pure winger with great speed and ability who can provide dangerous service into the box. More than just a talented soccer player, Lina is phenomenal person and we look forward to seeing her in a Lamar jersey.”



Gol Star technical director Alejandro Arciniegas about Gomez: “Lina is a player that stands out and always demands the best from herself in what she does. She has incredible attitude, effort, and ambition. She is an aggressive winger and efficient in the final third with crosses and shots on goal. She is a very fast player with great versatility, endurance, and tactical understanding. She is also very good 1v1 on both sides of the ball and consistently wins those battles.”



Brittany Harris

Earned four varsity letters at Langham Creek High School ... Earned team MVP honors and second-team all-district accolades last season ... Played club soccer for the Texas United Futbol Club, Cyclones Select and the Albion Hurricanes.



Holeman about Harris: “We found Brittany relatively late in the process and are thrilled with her potential to come in and make an immediate impact. She is a phenomenal athlete with breakaway speed and each time we watch her play she seems to get better. The sky is the limit for Brittany and we can’t wait to get her on campus.”



Albion Hurricanes coach Danny Hill about Harris: “Brittany has developed more over the past two years than any player in the ’99 age group. Her speed was always good but her link up play and movement off the ball has significantly improved. Brit is a very determined hard worker who you have great confidence will have success at the college level.”



Ali Hebert

Has been a second-team all-district selection in each of her first three seasons at Lumberton High School ... An outstanding student, she has also been an academic all-district selection ... Plays club soccer for the Albion Hurricanes.



Holeman about Hebert: “The first time we saw Ali and how fast she was, we knew we needed her on our team. Opposing defenses will need to respect her pace because she can get in behind at a moment’s notice. We see Ali as a player who continues to improve, and it’s exciting to know her best days are still ahead of her.”



Albion Hurricanes coach Chris Carter about Hebert: “Ali brings passion to the pitch. She is a right footed outside midfielder/forward who is most comfortable on the left side. Another strength of Ali’s is that she can play any position on the field. She can challenge the defense with her speed and has the technical ability needed to finish under pressure. She is extremely coachable and will be a great asset to Lamar soccer.”



Lumberton High School coach Jason Hopson about Hebert: “Ali Hebert is one of the most athletically gifted soccer players I have ever had the privilege of coaching. Beyond her technical talents, her athleticism and soccer intellect, Ali has become a successful role model and inspirational leader for our soccer program. She is always in line with our program’s core values and strives to make the most of every opportunity in the classroom as well as on the field. Ali always takes the initiative to uplift and encourage her teammates. She is well respected as a leader as she strives to make sure her teammates are always happy and enjoying life. By utilizing her work ethic, character, and willingness to reach new heights, I have no doubt Ali will achieve a very high level of success as a collegiate athlete.”



Madison Ledet

A three-time all-district selection at Nederland High School ... Named district’s Offensive Player of the Year as a junior ... Competed in cross country for four years at Nederland, finishing in the top five in the district each year ... Also competed in track in high school ... Played club soccer for the Albion Hurricanes.



Holeman about Ledet: “Madison has a unique blend of speed, endurance and skill. Her background in track along with her ability on the ball makes for a dangerous combination. She is very good when running at the opponent’s backline and is always a threat to score when she has the ball at her feet. Madison could have taken her talents to many different Division I schools, and we are thrilled she chose Lamar University.”



Albion Hurricanes coach Chris Carter about Ledet: “Madison is a technically gifted player who also possesses speed to break down the back line. She is very instinctive and plays ahead of the game which often puts her in advantageous positions when attacking. Madison continually works hard to improve her game to become a more effective player. I think she will be very productive at Lamar.”



Nederland coach Keith Barrow about Ledet: “Madison is that type of player you wish you had three of. She works extremely hard, she is very skilled, and is super competitive. Madison also brings good leadership and most importantly good character. I am looking forward to seeing her exceed at the next level.”



Hailey Loupe

A three-time all-district selection at Port Neches-Groves High School ... Has gotten off to a fast start this spring at PNG with seven goals and four assists over the team’s first eight games ... Played club soccer for the Albion Hurricanes for the past four years, winning a state championship along the way.



Holeman about Loupe: “Hailey will prove to be a great addition to the LU program. She has the ability to make dynamic runs in the attack, and can strike a ball as well as any player you’ll see in the women’s game. The unique ability will make her a threat from distance and dangerous on-set pieces.”



Port Neches-Groves coach Aimee Bates about Loupe: “It has been an honor and a privilege to coach Hailey Loupe. Hailey has a bright future at the next level. I’m excited she will be local so that we can continue to support her.”



Albion FC coach Chris Carter about Loupe: "It has been a pleasure coaching Hailey over the last few years. She is a total team player with a cannon of a right foot. She sees the game very well from the midfield position and is able to use touch to play soft passes or use power to switch the field of play. I feel she will be a great fit at Lamar University."



Sophia Manibo

A four-year varsity starter at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School ... Has earned all-state and all-district accolades ... Helped the school win its first-ever district championship ... Plays club soccer for the Albion Hurricanes after previously playing for Liverpool FC.



Holeman about Manibo: “Sophia is a player that any coach would love to have because she will run through a wall for you. Her versatility allows her to play anywhere on the field. She is crafty, inventive, aggressive, and good on the ball. And for her size she is one the best headers in the game.”



Monsignor Kelly coach Jacob Jackson about Manibo: “Sophia has been a tremendous four-year starter for the Kelly girls soccer team in a span that has been our most successful period in program history. She has been near the top of the goal scoring charts each season playing as a midfielder and has been a true leader on and off the pitch during her time with the team. Sophia is one of the most competitive, talented girls I have had the pleasure of coaching and she will be greatly missed as she heads to the next level.”



Juli Rocha

Has played soccer for six years for Gol Star in her native Colombia ... Has represented her nation in international competition.



Holeman about Rocha: “Juli is very smooth on the ball and really understands the game. She’s a technically gifted midfielder who is very dependable in possession. She sees the field very well and her distribution is excellent. She will be a great addition to our midfield.”



Gol Star coach Diego Rodriguez about Rocha: “Juliana is a very responsible, honest, and well educated young lady with good behavior and strong values. This will help her to grow more as a person and as an athlete in the college environment. She has special qualities as an athlete, beginning with tactical awareness and excellent dribbling ability. She is exceptional with the ball and is able to feint and burst past opponents in one-on-one situations. She also has very good heading technique. These technical and tactical abilities make her a versatile player with the ability to excel in different positions.”



