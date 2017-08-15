LU Hoops picks up win in Cosrta Rica

BEAUMONT, Texas - Before leaving for Costa Rica, Lamar University head coach Tic Price stressed to his team that the trip was a business trip, not a vacation. While there would be moments to relax, there was work to be done.

The players apparently took that message to heart defeating the Costa Rican National Team, 87-57, Monday evening. The Cardinals raced out to a 27-point first half lead and never let the overmatched team of Costa Rica's best back into the game.

"We played a very good first half of basketball," said Price. "We were unselfish with the ball finishing the game with 26 assists."

The Cardinals shot 39 percent from the field knocking down 32-of-83 attempts, while holding Costa Rica to a 30-percent (21-of-69) performance. The Cardinals did significant damage from beyond the arc knocking 12 three-pointers, while holding their hosts to just two. LU also outrebounded Costa Rica, 49-37.

Big Red was led by Louisiana Tech transfer Da'Shawn Robinson. The senior finished the night with 18 points, and was one of four Cardinals in double figures. Classmate Colton Weisbrod added 13 points and seven rebounds, while sophomore Cameron McGee scored 12 points.

Senior Joey Frenhwood was the fourth Cardinal in double figures adding 11 points and dishing out a game-high eight assists. James Harrison, another transfer on the Cardinals' 2017-18 roster, added nine points on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Cardinals were the third of three games to be played Monday following Kent State and the Vanderbilt women's team.

Monday was more than just improving on the basketball court. The Cardinals spent the early part of the day visiting with children at the Asociasion obras Del Espritu Santo orphanage. The coaches and players visited with the children, playing games and bringing smiles.

The business trip continues Tuesday as the Cardinals will be back on the court to face McGill University.

