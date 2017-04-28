LU Football's Brendan Langley drafted by Broncos

Langley Drafted by Denver Broncos

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Lamar University All-American cornerback Brendan Langley has been drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 101st pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Langley becomes the first Cardinal to be drafted since the program’s rebirth prior to the start of the 2010 season.

It’s the first time a Cardinals’ name has been called during the draft since Tyrone Shavers was selected by the then-Phoenix Cardinals in the sixth round of the 1990 draft. Shavers was a member of the final Cardinals squad before the program ended following the 1989 season.

Langley becomes the Cardinals’ highest draft selection since the 1968 draft when defensive back Johnny Fuller was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round. Teammate Tom Smiley was taken in the second round of that same draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Langley also becomes the 11th defensive player to be drafted from LU. The school’s all-time leader for interceptions in a game, Langley continues a strong tradition of defensive backs who have been drafted from the Cardinals. He becomes the eighth defensive back in program history to be taken in the NFL draft.

Named to numerous All-America squads in 2016, Langley garnered first-team All-Southland honors as a cornerback and a return specialist. Beginning with a school-record tying performance against Southeastern Louisiana when he picked off three passes, Langley went on to record an interception in four consecutive games. He led the Southland and ranked among the nation's leaders in interceptions and interceptions per game. In addition to the picks Langley also ranked among the league leaders with seven pass deflections.

Langley guided the Southland's top pass defense which surrendered fewer than 190 yards per game. He led the Southland, and ranked among the nation's top 10 in interceptions per game. His six interceptions on the season tied for the second most in the country.

Langley garnered Southland Conference Player of the Week honors twice during the 2016 season, but joins a very unique list in doing so. Langley garnered his two weekly honors at different positions receiving defensive honors following the three-interception game against Southeastern Louisiana, and special teams recognition after returning two punts and a kickoff returns for scores against Incarnate Word.

Langley really began to receive national attention following the 2016 season when he was invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. At the combine, Langley outperformed some of the nation’s top talent at his position. He set the highest marks in the bench press (22 reps) and 60-yard shuttle run (11.19) among all defensive backs.

A transfer from Georgia prior to the 2016 season, Langley has had an impact in all three phases of the game. Originally slated to be a receiver for the Cardinals offense, Langley hauled in four passes for 51 yards and a touchdown before being switched due to a need on the defensive side of the ball. Langley closed out his career by recording 64 tackles, including 44 solo stops and seven interceptions. He was also responsible for 18 pass breakups during his two seasons in the Golden Triangle.

