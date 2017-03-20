LU Football releases 2017 Schedule

LU Releases 2017 Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas – Home dates against rivals Stephen F. Austin and McNeese highlight the 2017 Lamar University football schedule announced first-year head coach Mike Schultz Monday afternoon. The home dates consist of one non-conference tilt and four Southland contests.

The return of SFA to the schedule marks the first time the Cards will face their rivals to the north since the 2013 season. That year, Big Red defeated SFA on a last second field goal to mark the first win over the Lumberjacks since the program’s return to varsity status.

“We are excited to release our 2017 schedule,” said LU head coach Mike Schultz, who is preparing for his first spring camp with the Cardinals. “The start of a new season is always a special time around the country. We are ready to get camp started and make preparations for 2017. From the moment we were hired we had to hit the recruiting trail, so the staff is ready to begin workouts with the team.”

The season kicks off Saturday, Sept. 2 at North Texas. The Mean Green are coming off a season that saw them advance to the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl. UNT dropped an overtime heartbreaker to Army, 38-31, in that contest.

Big Red returns to Beaumont the following week to open the home portion of its schedule against UT Permian Basin. The game against the Falcons will be the lone opportunity for LU fans to see the Cardinals in Provost Umphrey Stadium during the first four weeks of the season as Big Red opens Southland Conference play with two on the road.

The Southland opener will take place Saturday, Sept. 16 at Northwestern State, and will be followed by a trip to Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 23).

The Cardinals return to the Golden Triangle Saturday, Sept. 30 to host Nicholls and will then get an off week before hitting the road for consecutive dates against Incarnate Word (Oct. 14) and Sam Houston State (Oct. 21). SHSU is coming off a conference championship season that saw the Bearkats advance to the quarterfinals before falling to James Madison, 65-7.

Following the game against Sam Houston, LU returns to Beaumont for consecutive home games against Stephen F. Austin (Oct. 28) and Central Arkansas. (Nov. 4). The Cardinals will close out the road portion of their 2017 schedule Saturday, Nov. 11th at Houston Baptist.

The Cardinals will close out the regular season with the annual rivalry game against McNeese. The last two times the Cowboys have made the trip over for the Battle of the Border, the games have gone down to the wire with both games being decided by a total of 10 points.

Tickets for the 2017 season can be purchased by calling the LU Ticket Office at (409) 880-1715, or by logging onto www.LamarCardinals.com. Season-ticket renewals will go out no later than Friday, Mar. 24th.

