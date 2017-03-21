LU Football opens spring workouts under new leadership

BEAUMONT, Texas – The Lamar University football team will open spring camp Tuesday under the direction of first-year head coach Mike Schultz, who was named LU’s second head coach since the program’s resurrection back in December. Camp will conclude with annual spring game which is set for Saturday, April 15th.

Camp will consist of 14 workouts plus the scrimmage on the final day of camp. All workouts prior to the scrimmage will be closed to the public. The Cardinals will be on the field every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday (except for the second Saturday of camp).

Schultz is looking to build up a Cardinals’ program that has had only one winning season since it was brought back to varsity status. The Cardinals are looking to bounce back from a season that saw them go just 3-8 (.273) on the field and surrender 419 yards per game. LU’s offense, which was decimated by injuries, averaged less than 325 yards and 21 points per game last season.

Big Red will be looking to replace nine starters from last year’s squad, including five on defense. Injuries took their toll, as the Cards were stung by a stretch of injuries that overwhelmed the team’s depth. LU went through a string of injuries that saw them lose at least one starter in five consecutive weeks, losses which included an All-American running back, the starting quarterback and a preseason All-American on the offensive line.

LU’s new coaching staff filled some of the losses due to attrition with another strong recruiting class. The Cardinals 2017 recruiting class was considered the second-best class in the Southland by 247sports.com. The Cardinals added 15 high school standouts and five transfers on National Signing Day. Eight of the Cardinals’ signees were rated as two-star prospects, seven of those were ranked among their respective state’s top 500 recruits, and two were considered among the top 100.

-LU CARDINALS-



