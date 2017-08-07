LU Football adds QB transfer from SMU

BEAUMONT, Texas – Former SMU quarterback Darrell Colbert is transferring to Lamar University announced Cardinals head coach Mike Schultz Friday. A dual-threat option, Colbert has spent the past three seasons with the Mustangs including his redshirt season.

“Darrell is a strong runner and is very elusive,” said Schultz. “He provides us with another option in our battle for the starting quarterback position. He does some really good things on the field.”

Colbert played in 12 games over the course of the past two seasons passing for 240 yards with a touchdown. He enters the 2017 campaign with two years of eligibility remaining for the Red and White.

Colbert was a three-star recruit coming out of Houston’s Lamar High School. A 2012 all-state selection, Colbert was rated as the nation’s No. 32 quarterback by ESPN.com. Colbert racked up numerous awards and honors during his high school career earning first-team all-district honors, and was twice named the district MVP (2012 and 2013).

A Houston Chronicle Top 100 player in state of the Texas, Colbert threw for nearly 1,600 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 400 yards and six scores as a senior. He guided Lamar to an 11-1 finish in as a senior.

In addition to providing Schultz another dual-threat option at quarterback, it also intensifies the battle for the starting job at quarterback. The Cardinals opened camp with seniors Andrew Allen and Blake McKenzie, sophomore Adam Morse and freshman Jack Dallas.

Allen is a dual-threat QB who transferred to LU from the FBS level last season. He worked his way in the starting lineup before injuries sidelined him forcing the coaching staff to burn Morse’s redshirt. McKenzie has looked strong in preseason camps in the past but has yet to see any game time due to injuries. Dallas was a highly-touted prospect out of West Orange who guided the Mustangs to back-to-back state titles.

“Darrell is in competition for the starting job,” said Schultz. “He and Allen have been going 1-2 in the reps. They both have done some good things on the field and we look for that to continue from all of our guys.”



