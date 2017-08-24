LU Cancels Banquet Ahead of Hurricane Harvey

BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University has elected to cancel the annual football banquet ahead of Hurricane Harvey hitting the Texas coast. The banquet which was originally scheduled for Saturday evening, was set to be the first for Cardinals’ head coach Mike Schultz. The former TCU offensive coordinator has injected energy back into the program since his hiring in December.

“When it comes to the safety of our student-athletes and fans, we will always err on the side of caution,” said LU Director of Athletics Jason Henderson Thursday afternoon.

The banquet was originally scheduled to begin Saturday evening at 6 p.m. It has served as the annual kick off to a new football season since the program was revived prior to the 2010 season.

In addition to the banquet, LU has also canceled Friday’s soccer game against Southern Mississippi. For more information on possible cancelations due to Hurricane Harvey follow on twitter, @LamarAthletics.

-LU CARDINALS-



