LU Baseball splits DH with Nicholls

BEAUMONT, Texas – After dropping a 2-0 decision to Nicholls in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader, the Lamar University Cardinals bounced back in the nightcap to record a 7-5 victory. The Cardinals were held to just three hits in the setback but rallied for seven runs on 11 hits in the second game.

The Cardinals took a one-run lead in the first inning, but the big blow came in the home half of the fourth when the Cardinals scored five runs on three hits and took advantage of two Colonel errors to take a commanding 6-1 lead. The lead came after Nicholls tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third inning.

“Our guys have been resilient all year long,” said LU head baseball coach Will Davis. “We haven’t had a lot of losing streaks and haven’t let one or two losses turn into a streak. I complement this team on their ability to erase one game from their memory and move on to the next. When you play a game just 40 minutes after the first you have to be able to do that.”

LU’s first run of the day was sparked by leadoff hitter Cutter McDowell. The Friendswood, Texas senior led off the inning and stole second base. After Trey Silvers drew a walk Bryndan Arredondo singled to left driving in McDowell.

“That was a clutch two-RBI hit by Arredondo in the first inning which let us all take a collective deep breath,” said Davis. “The kid really didn’t have anything to strike us out with so we were able to force the issue in the forth inning – putting some players in motion and stealing some bases – and Grant (Devore) had a perfect bunt on the safety squeeze which led to a big inning. That combined with some clutch hits and playing some small ball, which we really don’t do a lot of, helped us get the inning we needed to win the game.”

LU held the one-run advantage until the top of the third when Nicholls’ Juan Givan – who reached on a fielder’s choice – scored on a one-out double from Kyle Knauth down the right field line. After giving up a single to the next batter, LU pitcher Jimmy Johnson was able to escape any further damage by inducing a 6-4-3 double play.

Johnson held the Colonels scoreless over the next three innings until Big Red’s offense could get going. The Cardinals’ bats came to life in the fourth as the first three batters reached. Arredondo led off the inning with an infield hit followed by a double down the left field line from Chad Fleischman which moved Arredondo around to third. Phil Ingram then reached on a five-pitch walk. Arredondo scored moments later on a wild pitch to give the Red and White back the advantage.

That would be the end of the line for the Nicholls starter as the Colonels went to the bullpen, but things didn’t get any better for the visitors. After getting the first batter he faced out, Nicholls’ Cayden Hatcher bobbled a Grant DeVore bunt allowing Fleischman to score. McDowell followed with a two-run double down the right field line driving in DeVore and Ingram. After McDowell stole third he was awarded home as Alex Tucker’s attempted throw to third went into the Colonels’ dugout. Tucker’s hand appeared to hit the bat of Reid Russell on the throw.

The five-run fourth gave the Cardinals a 6-1 lead, and after the Cardinals tacked on another run in the home half of the fifth they appeared to be going for the knockout punch, before Nicholls mounted a rally in the seventh.

After getting the first batter out, Johnson surrendered a single to Ethan Valdez who scored on Gavin Wehby’s double to center four pitches later. Wehby scored moments later when Juan Givan followed with a double down the right field line. Davis then went to his bullpen calling on Tanner Driskill to restore order to the inning.

Driskill gave up a single to the first batter he faced which scored Givan, but after an appeal to third base Givan was called out erasing the run. The Colonels were able to scratch out one more run in the inning on an error, but LU took a 7-4 advantage into the bottom half of the seventh inning.

The Cardinals threatened with two on and two out in their half of the seventh but couldn’t push a run across, and Nicholls answered with a run in the eighth, but that would be as close as they would get.

Johnson picked up his fifth win of the season (5-4) going 6.1 innings surrendering three runs on 10 hits and striking out two. Driskill got the save (5) pitching 2.2 innings, surrendering two runs – one earned – on four hits and striking out one. Nicholls’ Alex Ernestine got the loss going just three innings and surrendering four runs on four hits and walked two batters.

In the first game of the day, the Cardinals wasted a strong pitching performance from Carson Lance (6-5) who went eight innings and surrendered just two runs – one earned – on six hits. For all of the success Lance had on the mound Friday afternoon, the Colonels’ Cole Stapler was just a bit better. Stapler finished the night pitching eight strong inning allowing just two hits and walking four. Stapler handed things over to Adam Tarver in the ninth to pick up his sixth save of the season.

“It hurt to only give up two runs and lose, but take your hat off to Cole Stapler,” said Davis. “I’ve known that kid a long time and he’s developed into a really good pitcher in this conference. We competed hard but it wasn’t our game.”

After going 0-for-4 in the opening game, McDowell bounced back in the nightcap going 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. McDowell was one of three Cardinals to get two hits in the second game as Arredondo and Ingram both went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Arredondo, Ingram and Robin Adames recorded the Cardinals three hits in the first game.

The Cardinals return to Vincent-Beck Stadium Saturday to close out the series against Nicholls. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. The Cardinals will send Jace Campbell to the mound with a 3-2 record.

-LU CARDINALS-



