Lamar's Trey Silvers named SLC Hitter of the Week

Silvers tabbed Southland Hitter of the Week

BEAUMONT, Texas – He was force for the Cardinals from the cleanup spot over the week, and for it Lamar University baseball’s Trey Silvers was voted as the Southland Conference’s Hitter of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.

The Manvel, Texas native was 7-of-15 at the plate over a four-game span, and led or tied the lead for the Cardinals in runs (5), RBI (6), doubles (2), home runs (3), average (.467), slugging (1.200), on-base percentage (.579) and walks (3).

His crowning achievement of the was the second game of the Abilene Christian series when the senior blasted three home runs in a single game, tying a school record shared by Sam Bumpers, David Moore, Micah Hoffpauir, Justin Wise and Jason Klam.

He was 3-for-5 in the game with three runs scored and five driven in. He put the Cardinals up 3-0 with his first blast of the game and put LU up 7-5 with his second. His third home run was in the ninth when the Cardinals needed insurance the most.

“Trey has really put together some great at-bats and his hitting that second-half stride like he did last year,” said head coach Will Davis. “He was force at the plate this weekend and we don’t win that series without him.

He had multiple-hit games in three of the four on the week, and reached base in each one. He was 2-fo-r4 at No. 8 LSU with a double and 2-for-3 with a double and two walks in the series opener at Abilene Christian. LSU was the second game of the season that Silvers was plugged into the cleanup spot, in which he occupied all week.

“Cutter (McDowell), Reid (Russell) and Robin (Adames) have been the most consistent hitters in our lineup, so we’ve been really searching for that fourth guy,” said Davis. “All along you’d hope it be Trey because of the extra base numbers he put up last season. We always knew what he was capable of doing.”

Last season he recorded 21 extra base hits in 102 at-bats, including eight home runs. His final homer of the second contest matched that with still 14 regular season games to go.

He is the third Cardinal to be named Hitter of the Week this season, joining Reid Russell from week two and Chad Fleischman from week six. Lamar is the only school this season to have three hitters of the week so far this season.



LU CARDINALS

