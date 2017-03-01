Lamar's Marcus Owens set for final home game

BEAUMONT - Guard Marcus Owens is ready to call it a career at Lamar as he prepares for his final home game at the Montagne Center.

The Cardinals host Nicholls Thursday night, needing to win one of their final two games to clinch a spot in the SLC post season tournament.

That's something Owens has never got to enjoy, to qualify for the tournament, as the Cardinals fell on hard times after winning the SLC Championship in 2012.

The last of the Pat Knight recruits says he has enjoyed his days in Beaumont and will graduate on time in May with a degree in corporate communications.

He says he'll miss the Lamar fans the most and the support they gave the team at the Montagne Center.

The Cardinals wrap up the regular season Saturday in Lake Charles against McNeese.

