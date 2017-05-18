Lamar takes NISC Beaumont Regional 3-2 over ULM

BEAUMONT - The Lamar Cardinals rallied from an early 2-0 deficit in the championship game of the Beaumont NISC Regional to pull out a 3-2 win over Louisiana Monroe on a walk off single by Shelby Henderson with the bases loaded.

The Warhawks had rallied with two runs in the bottom of the 7th in the first game of the day to beat the Cardinals 2-1 to force a deciding championship game.

After ULM took a 2-0 lead in the first of the deciding game, Lamar rallied to tie things up on an RBI single by Henderson and then Shelby Hughston was HBP with the bases loaded.

Lamar moves onto the final six of the national tournament at a location to be determined.

