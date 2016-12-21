Lamar routs Arlington Baptist 126-75 behind Garth's 14 PTs

BEAUMONT, Texas – Nine players scored in double figures as the Lamar University men’s basketball team routed Arlington Baptist, 126-75, Wednesday evening in the Montagne Center. The victory was the team’s second consecutive win, and its third in the last four games. It also marks the final game for the Cardinals (7-5) before taking a few days off for Christmas.

“I was really proud of our effort on defense tonight,” said LU head coach Tic Price. “We always look to win the hustle areas, and when you force your opponent into 24 turnovers you give yourself a good chance to win. We also did a good job on the glass tonight. Despite starting the game a little slow, I thought we played with a lot of energy.”

The Cardinals continued their hot shooting from Monday evening knocking down nearly 64 percent of their shots in the opening half. It was the third consecutive half that LU has shot at least 60-percent from the field. Big Red finished the game 46-of-78 (.590), and was 12-of-27 (.375) from three-point range.

LU dominated the hustle stats outrebounding the Patriots by nine, including 14 offensive rebounds. The Cardinals forced their guests into 24 turnovers which they converted into 42 points, while LU only turned the ball over seven times. The Cardinals also finished the night +27 in points in the paint and fast break points, and Big Red’s reserves outscored the Arlington reserves, 63-14.

Sophomore Nick Garth received his first start of the season and led the team with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. LU was the definition of a balanced attack with nine guys who nearly tied for team-high honors in scoring. Senior Lincoln Davis and juniors Colton Weisbrod and Zjori Bosha each added 14 points, while sophomore Josh Nzeakor and Terrance Hubby and freshman Cameron McGee chipped in 12.

Senior Marcus Owens and junior Joey Frenchwood scored 11 points, and freshman Tyrin Atwood just missed double-figures with a nine-point outing. Junior Christian Albright also had a strong night off the bench with six points and five rebounds.

Bosha nearly tied the school record for steals – a record he set 11 days ago – with nine thefts in just 22 minutes of action. Frenchwood recorded his second double-double of the season with 13 assists. Frenchwood’s 13 assists ties for the fifth-best game in school history.

“Joey Frenchwood was excellent in terms of sharing the basketball,” said Price. “He had 12 assists the other night and 13 tonight. What more can you say, the guy is distributing the ball well right now.”

The Patriots finished the night shooting better than 53 percent from the field, but converted just 4-of-13 (.308) three-point attempts. Arlington Baptist finished the night with three players in double figures led by Cedric Carson’s 21 points.

Garth connected on a three-pointer less than three minutes into the game to give the Cardinals a three-point advantage, 9-6. The Houston, Texas native, started the game 3-of-4 from beyond the arc which made him nine for his last 10 attempts from three-point range dating back to the last game.

Following the three ball, the Cardinals went on a 16-7 run to build a 12-point advantage. The Cardinals pushed that lead to 28 points by half time, 63-35, and never looked back.

Owens knocked down a three-pointer with 8:26 remaining to push the Cardinals over the 100-point plateau for the second time this season. The Red and White saw the lead grow to as many as 56 points before Arlington Baptist scored the final two baskets of the game for the final score.

The 126-point outing is the largest offensive output since it hung 128 on Champion Baptist during the 2014-15 season. It also ties for the sixth-best output in program history.

The Cardinals will close out the three-game homestand Thursday, Dec. 29, when they host Huston-Tillotson. The game against the Rams will tip off at 7:30 p.m.

-LU CARDINALS-

(© 2016 KBMT)