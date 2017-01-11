Lamar picks up 3rd SLC win 87-72 over Incarnate Word

LU Takes Battle of the Redbirds

BEAUMONT, Texas – Junior Colton Weisbrod scored a game-high 26 points and classmate Joey Frenchwood netted 21 as Lamar University defeated Incarnate Word, 87-72, Wednesday evening in the Montagne Center. The victory propelled LU to 11-6 on the season and 3-1 in Southland play.

“Incarnate Word has a reputation of being a team where no lead is ever big enough,” said head coach Tic Price. “I thought our guys did a good job of digging in. They’re always going to try and beat you off the dribble, stop the clock and knock down free throws. I thought Colton Weisbrod and Joey Frenchwood were amazing tonight.

“Nick (Garth) hit some big shots for us, and Zjori Bosha had another big night with three more blocks. Each guy on this team has done a good job of understanding the moment. Tonight, we seized the moment,” added Price.

Although the Cardinals finished the game shooting just under 48 percent, they jumped out to a big first-half lead behind a 17-of-32 (.531) performance. Big Red also knocked down 7-of-17 (.412) three-pointers and converted nearly 85 percent of its free throws.

“Speaking of free throws, we shot the ball at a high clip tonight,” said Price. “The team’s hard work is really paying off.”

San Antonio’s version of the Cardinals managed to hang in the contest by shooting 25-of-59 (.424) from the field and 6-of-16 (.375) from three-point range. UIW was also outrebounded by two and forced into 13 turnovers which the Red and White converted into 14 points.

The good guys finished the night with a 13-point advantage in the paint due in large part to Weisbrod’s success with the basketball. The Nederland native also pulled down 13 rebounds to record his league-leading seventh double-double. Sophomore Nick Garth added 16 points on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

UIW finished the night with five players in double figures led by 17 points from Tyler Singleton. Shawn Johnson chipped in 16, while Simi Socks added 14 points. UIW’s Miles Banks recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The contest remained close for nearly the first seven minutes before Frenchwood knocked down one of his game-high four three-pointers. The California native was fouled on the shot and stepped to the free throw line where he converted the rare four-point play. The momentum-changing play gave Big Red a seven-point advantage and Frenchwood capitalized on the opportunity by drilling another three on the next trip down the floor. The basket gave LU its first double-digit lead of the game, 23-13.

Leading by only five with 4:35 remaining, the Cardinals closed the half on a 17-10 run to take a 12-point lead into the locker room, 47-35. The lead ballooned to 18 points early in the second half as the Cards appeared to be on the verge of a knockout punch, but that “punch” was delayed in its arrival.

The nearly 20-point deficit seemed to spark UIW who responded with a 9-0 run to cut the lead down to nine points with more than 10 minutes remaining in the contest. It took San Antonio’s version of the Cardinals less than 3:30 to fight their way back into the contest.

Following a Johnson three-pointer, UIW trimmed the deficit down to a two-possession game with 8:33 remaining. The visitors got the ball back with an opportunity to cut the lead down to four before a turnover gave the ball back to LU. The Cardinals were unable to get any closer as Big Red reasserted itself and pulled away late.

LU got the lead back to double digits after a Josh Nzeakor layup in traffic. Garth followed with a three-ball to push the advantage back to 14 with less than three to play and UIW had no answer.

The Cardinals return to action Saturday when they travel to Abilene, Texas to face the Wildcats.

“We’re preparing to test our mental toughness because we’re getting ready to play three very tough games on the road,” said Price. “We’ll see where we’re at after playing those games because all three of those venues are very tough to play in.”

-LU CARDINALS-

(© 2017 KBMT)