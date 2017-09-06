Hurricane Harvey Delays Ticket Deliveries

BEAUMONT, Texas – Due to impact of Hurricane Harvey, many Lamar University tickets have been delayed in arriving. The Lamar University athletics department has confirmed that the tickets are still with the U.S. Post Office and will be delivered.

Fans who have not received their tickets by Friday at noon should contact the LU Ticket Office at (409) 880-1715. For further information, please contact Jerry Stovall at jstovalliii@lamar.edu, or by calling the ticket office.

The Cardinals are slated to kick off the home portion of their schedule Saturday against Texas-Permian Basin. LU is 0-1 after dropping the season opener at North Texas last Saturday. The Falcons come to Beaumont with an identical 0-1 record.

-LU CARDINALS-

© 2017 KBMT-TV