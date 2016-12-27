Frenchwood named Southland Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas – Lamar University junior guard Joey Frenchwood has been named Southland Conference Player of the Week announced league officials Tuesday afternoon. It marks the first time in his career Frenchwood has received a weekly superlative.

Frenchwood received the honor following his efforts guiding the Cardinals to back­to­back wins over Liberty and Arlington Baptist. He recorded the first two doubledoubles his career posting the marks in points and assists. It is the third and fourth time this season that a Cardinal has recorded a double­double using either assists or steals as one of the categories.

Frenchwood scored 10 points and dished out a career­high 12 assists in the win over Liberty. It was a career­high in assists for the Newark, Calif., native which tied for the eighth­best single­game mark in program history.

Frenchwood improved that mark two nights later when he scored 11 points and set a new career high with 13 assists. The 13­assist performance tied for the fifth­best game in program history, and was the most assists in a game by a Cardinal since Nimrod Hilliard dished out 14 during the 2013­14 season. Frenchwood's performance against Arlington Baptist was part of a team effort that will go down as one of the best in program history. The Cardinals played 11 different players against the Patriots with nine of them reaching double figures in points. It was the first time in modern history that Big Red has had nine players score in double figures.

Frenchwood is currently third in the Southland Conference averaging 4.7 assists, and second in the league in assist­to­turnover ratio (2.4). Frenchwood is third on the team averaging 9.1 points per game. He will lead the Cardinals back on the court Thursday when they host Huston­Tillotson. The game against the Rams will tip off at 7:30 p.m. – or 30 minutes following the conclusion of the women's game if the game runs long – from the Montagne Center.

