Fleischman named SLC Hitter of the Week

BEAUMONT, Texas – A walk-off blast and perfect 4-for-4 day aided Lamar University slugger Chad Fleischman’s honor as the Southland Conference Hitter of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.

The St. Paul, Minn. native popped is first career homer run at Lamar (15-10, 4-5 Southland) in a dramatic fashion. One day after going 4-of-4 in the series opener against Incarnate Word, the junior turned on a first pitch in the ninth inning of game two ad lifted LU to a 3-1 win.

“I think Chad is a great story of perseverance. He was brought here to compete as our third baseman, but didn’t have the greatest fall,” said head coach Will Davis. “He waited his turned and battled back to force his way in the lineup. He’s turned into the guy we thought he’d be. He’s really a leader on the team and there isn’t a person who doesn’t love him.”

He was 9-of-17 (.529) in the four-game week with a total of seven runs batted in and scored two more. He had four doubles on the week to go with his home run for a total slugging percentage of .941. He had two multi-hit games – the other a three-hit contest – and had two games with two or more RBI.

In his four-hit contest, he drove in four RBI on two doubles and a single. He opened his week with a RBI-double against Northwestern State and ended it a double in the series finale with UIW.

Fleischman led Lamar – winners of five straight – in average, slugging, RBI and hits. He and the Cardinals will finish their three-game set with Northwestern State on the road Tuesday and Wednesday before hosting Houston Baptist in another big Southland Conference weekend.

LU CARDINALS

