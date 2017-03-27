Bowers to play one more year at Lamar

BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University redshirt senior Kiandra Bowers will return for a fifth season with the LU women’s basketball team in 2017-18, LU coach Robin Harmony announced Monday.



Bowers, a second-team All-Southland Conference selection this past season, was given a medical redshirt in 2015-16 after suffering a season-ending injury just two games into the campaign. This past season, Bowers led the Cardinals in rebounding at 10.5 per game, while finishing second in scoring at 14.3 points per contest as LU went 22-8 overall and 15-3 in the Southland Conference, the most SLC wins in LU history. In addition, Bowers leads the nation in offensive rebounding, pulling down an average of 5.97 per game, while her 17 double-doubles this season rank 11th in the nation.



“This is great news for our program,” Harmony said. “Kiandra is not only a tremendous player, but she is a great leader. She worked hard to come back from her injury and it paid off.”



With Bowers’ return, the Cardinals bring back all five starters from the 2016-17 squad that posted a 10-win improvement over the previous season.



Bowers is 10th on LU’s career rebounding list with 642 and is tied for seventh in career steals with 177. She needs just 58 points to become the 14th player in program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau. Her career field-goal percentage of .561 is fourth all-time at LU.



“I think Kiandra will be even better next year,” Harmony said. “It takes time to fully recover from an injury like that. Now that she is fully healed, I expect she will have the best year of her career.”



Bowers is also successful in the classroom, as she has a 3.71 grade-point average. Bowers will graduate with a degree in communication from LU in May and will pursue a master’s degree next year.

LU CARDINALS

© 2017 KBMT-TV