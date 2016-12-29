Bowers leads LU Women over Howard Payne 93-56

BEAUMONT, Texas – Kiandra Bowers posted her team-leading fourth double-double of the season to lead the Lamar University Cardinals to their sixth straight win, a convincing 93-56 victory over the visiting Howard Payne Yellow Jackets on Thursday evening.



Bowers finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds to go along with a career-high six steals in just 18 minutes of work as LU led from wire to wire. Bowers, who entered the game as the national leader in offensive rebounds, strengthened that lead with nine offensive boards Thursday.



The Cardinals (7-3) wasted no time taking control of this contest, scoring the first 16 points of the game. That was in stark contrast to last season’s game, when Howard Payne held an early seven-point lead and a 21-18 edge after the first quarter before LU outscored Howard Payne 70-29 over the final three quarters en route to an 88-50 win.



Bowers had 11 points and eight rebounds in the opening quarter as the Cardinals led 30-7. Chastadie Barrs had seven steals in the first 10 minutes as HPU had 16 turnovers, allowing LU to build a 20-2 edge in points off turnovers in the first stanza.



“I was worried because we were coming off a break for Christmas, but we got off to a fast start,” LU coach Robin Harmony said. “It seemed everything we were putting up was going in.”



The Cardinals weren’t as dominant in the second quarter, but still took a 27-23 lead into the locker room. Bowers had her double-double by halftime, collecting 11 points and 10 rebounds over the first two quarters.



Barrs teetered on the edge of a quadruple-double, finishing with nine points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and nine steals. Barrs, who entered the day third in the nation in steals per game, matched her career high with the nine thefts.



“Chastadie and Kiandra are playing like big-time basketball players,” Harmony said. “You can’t stop them. They are really coming through for us right now.”



Khali Pippins-Tryon had 12 points off the bench, while DeA’ngela Mathis came off the bench to add 10 points. The Cardinals got 43 bench points as Harmony could go to the reserves early.



“I wanted to give a lot of players some good minutes,” Harmony said. “We need everybody to be ready when we need them.”



Sabina Ochoa led Howard Payne (7-6) with 18 points. Sarahi Castillo had 12 points, while Kristin Cunningham had 11 points for the Yellow Jackets, who were outrebounded 57-36.



The Cardinals didn’t have much time to savor the win, as they hopped on a bus immediately following the game to head to Conway, Ark., where they open Southland Conference play at 2 p.m. Saturday against Central Arkansas.



“We know this is the part of the schedule that really matters,” Barrs said of conference play. “We feel we have the talent to compete for a conference championship.”

LU CARDINALS

