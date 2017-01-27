Baseball opens official practice Friday

BEAUMONT – The Cardinals have been in drills for a couple of weeks, but the first official practice for Lamar University baseball under first-year head coach Will Davis starts Friday at 1:30 p.m. in Vincent-Beck Stadium in preparation for the 2017 season, which opens Feb. 17 with the Cardinal Classic.

Big Red – which has been in drills since Jan. 18 – gets the first day started with a two-hour practice time followed by a team scrimmage slated for 3:30 p.m. The same format will be followed in Saturday’s and Sunday’s practices, but Saturday’s starts at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.

“It’s really exciting. We’ve been together now for several day, so it’s not really anything new,” said head coach Will Davis. “I feel like we’re pretty close to ready right now. We just need to build up the pitch counts and see live pitching a little more.”

The 2017 squad has six starters from last season’s regular starting lineup, including Southland Conference Hitter of the Year Reid Russell and first-team all-league catcher Bryndan Arredondo. They lead a group of 11 seniors back for their final try. On the mound, seniors Jimmy Johnson, Galen Andrews, Brent Janak and Brett Brown will try to help staff made of a lot of new faces. Overall, the Cardinals welcome 20 newcomers (13 transfers, 7 freshman).

The Cardinal Classic, which features Illinois and Wisconsin-Milwaukee, opens a 56-game schedule for Lamar. The first eight games of the year are at The Beck. Following that, Lamar will travel to Texas and UT Rio Grande Valley before a home meeting with Rice on March 7. That Southland slate opens after with a road series at reigning champion Sam Houston State.



Lamar will also be hosting free clinics that are coming up, starting Saturday. There will be three that span three weekends. Saturday's will be at Nederland's Shane Isom Field of Dreams.

Clinic Information:

Nederland Little League: Saturday January 28th 10:00am - Noon (Shane Isom Field of Dreams)

Bridge City Little League: Saturday, February 4th 10:00am - Noon (Bridge City Little League 101 Parkside Dr., Bridge City, TX)

Lumberton Little League: Saturday, February 11th 10:00am - Noon (Lumberton Little League, 9080 Park Road, Lumberton, TX)

