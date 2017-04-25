13 Baylor survives challenge from LU Softball 4-1

BEAUMONT, Texas – The Lamar University Cardinals gave the 13th-ranked Baylor Lady Bears all they could ask for before dropping a 4-1 decision at the LU Softball Complex on Tuesday night.



The Cardinals (23-24) had their chances against the Lady Bears (37-9), but couldn’t capitalize. LU stranded 10 base runners on the day, six of them in scoring position.



“We didn’t get the timely hits,” LU coach Holly Bruder said. “If you want to beat a good team, you have to take advantage of your opportunities. We didn’t do that. Your big hitters have to drive those runs home.”



The Lady Bears took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a controversial run. Madison Kettler singled home Ari Hawkins from second base after Hawkins had originally been called out by third-base umpire Will Blackmon III after Hawkins tried to steal second. After the Baylor coaching staff protested, the umpires got together to reverse the call.



The Cardinals tied in the third as Brittany Rodriguez doubled and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Baylor tool the lead for good in the fourth when Shelby Friudenberg hit a leadoff home run on the first pitch she saw from Ciara Luna to make it 2-1.



The Lady Bears added two runs in the sixth inning off reliever Laura Napoli to make it 4-1. The Cardinals had two runners on with one out in the sixth inning but couldn’t score before going down in order in the seventh.



“You always hate to lose, but overall, this is a step in the right direction,” Bruder said. “We’ve played four tough games, three against McNeese and one against Baylor. We won just one, but two of the three we lost could have gone either way. The good teams find a way to win. We have to do that. If we keep playing like this, we will be tough to beat. We just have to get everybody hitting. We need to string our hits together.”



Brittany Rodriguez and Maddy Myers had two hits apiece for the Cardinals, who finished with six hits on the day to go along with four walks and one hit batter.



“Maddy did a great job in the seventh spot in the order,” Bruder said. “She made some good adjustments. I’m hoping this gives her some confidence.”



Luna (10-14) started and took the loss, allowing four hits and two runs over four innings. Laura Napoli allowed four hits and two runs in two innings of relief, while Anissa Rodriguez pitched a scoreless seventh for LU.



Baylor starter Gia Rodoni (13-1) got the win, allowing four hits and one run over four innings. Kelsee Selman allowed two hits in three scoreless innings of relief to pick up her fifth save of the season.



The Cardinals return to action this weekend with a three-game Southland Conference series at Incarnate Word. The Cardinals, who are 13-8 in the conference, currently hold the third seed in next month’s Southland Conference Tournament with six games remaining. LU plays a doubleheader at Incarnate Word at 4 p.m. Friday and a single game at 2 p.m. Saturday.



“We can go out and build off this and win all three, or we can just be happy that we competed against good teams, and maybe lose one or two this weekend,” Bruder says. “How we play in those first few innings on Friday will tell me a lot about this team.”



LU wraps up the regular season with a key three-game series with Nicholls at the LU Softball Complex on May 5 and 6. Nicholls currently holds the No. 2 seed in the tournament, leading LU by one game. LU and Nicholls play a doubleheader at 4 p.m. May 5 and a single game May 6.



PACKING THE HOUSE: Tuesday’s crowd of 466 was the second-largest crowd ever at the LU Softball Complex, surpassed only by the 585 fans who saw last season’s doubleheader between LU and McNeese.

