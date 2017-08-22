Cavs trade Irving to Celtics for Thomas, more

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Cavaliers granted Kyrie Irving's request and traded the All-Star guard to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night for star guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and a 2018 first-round draft pick.



Irving, whose late 3-pointer helped Cleveland win the 2016 NBA championship, is on his way to Boston, where he'll try to help the Celtics unseat the Cavs. The teams met in last year's Eastern Conference finals and will meet each other again in the season opener on Oct. 17.



Irving had asked Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to trade him so he could get out from LeBron James' shadow and Cleveland waited until it had a suitable package.



Thomas gives them another proven playmaker, Crowder is a solid defender and the draft pick will help them reload if James leaves as a free agent next summer.

