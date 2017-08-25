Nats down Astros 5-4 in 11 innings

HOUSTON (AP) - Anthony Rendon doubled twice and his tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the 11th inning helped the Washington Nationals to a 5-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.



Wilmer Difo dropped a bunt single to start the 11th before advancing to second on a groundout by Daniel Murphy. It looked as if Tyler Clippard plunked Ryan Zimmerman on the hand after that and he took first base. But Houston challenged the call and it was overturned, sending him back to the plate.



Clippard (2-7) struck him out, but the wild pitch allowed him to reach first and Difo to take third. The Nationals went on top 4-3 on the sacrifice fly by Rendon. They added an insurance run on an RBI single by Matt Wieters.



Former Astro Matt Albers (7-2) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win and Sammy Solis allowed a home run to J.D. Davis in the 11th before retiring the next three batters for his first save.

