Nationals beat Astros for 9th straight time, 4-3

HOUSTON (AP) - Matt Wieters hit a two-run homer, Howie Kendrick had a two-run triple and the Washington Nationals beat Houston for the ninth straight time, 4-3 Tuesday night in a matchup of division leaders.



Washington's winning streak over the Astros dates to 2012. The Nationals have won 13 of 14 against Houston since 2011.



Kendrick's triple tied it in the third before the Astros went back on top with an RBI single by Josh Reddick in the bottom half. Anthony Rendon doubled with two outs in the fourth before the homer by Wieters, which landed just to the right of straightaway center field, gave the NL East leaders a 4-3 lead.



Tanner Roark (10-8) allowed six hits and two earned runs in 5 2-3 innings and Sean Doolittle pitched a perfect ninth for his 15th save.



Charlie Morton (10-6) gave up four runs in six innings for the AL West-leading Astros.

