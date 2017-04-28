Morton fans 12, Astros win 9-4 in A's 5th straight loss

HOUSTON (AP) - Charlie Morton struck out a career-high 12, George Springer singled home the tying run in his return from a leg injury that caused him to miss four games and the Houston Astros rallied past Oakland 9-4 Friday night to send the Athletics to their fifth straight loss.



Khris Davis hit a three-run homer in the first and a solo shot in the third, putting Oakland ahead 4-3 with his ninth home run this season.



Springer, back from a strained left hamstring, singled to tie the score in the fourth.



Houston took a 6-4 lead in the fifth on Evan Gattis' RBI single and Alex Bregman's sacrifice fly. Carlos Beltran had reached on a throwing error by second baseman Jed Lowrie, one of a season-high three errors by the A's that led to three unearned runs against Jharel Cotton (2-3).

