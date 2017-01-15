Morris named McDonald's All-American

BEAUMONT - Legacy Christian Academy senior Alexis Morris will represent the West at the McDonald's All-American Game in Chicago.

Morris leads the top-ranked Lady Warriors, averaging 31 points per game. The Baylor commit scored a season high of 54 against 5A state-ranked Barbers Hill earlier this year.

Morris is one of just 24 players from across the entire nation to be selected. Texas led the way with a total of six All-Americans including Morris.

The 16th annual girls game will take place on March 29th at the home of the Chicago Bulls in front of national audience on ESPNU.

