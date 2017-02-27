NEDERLAND - Longtime assistant football coach Monte Barrow has been named the new Athletic Director / Head Coach for the Nederland Bulldogs.

The move was made official at a specially called meeting of the Nederland ISD School Board on Monday night.

Barrow, a former QB for the Bulldogs, has served as an assistant for the last 24 years under the retired head coach Larry Neumann. The Bulldogs have made the playoffs in 16 of the 18 years with him as the offensive coordinator.

Barrow has also served as head softball coach leading the team to their first ever state tournament berth.

" I know Nederland has a proud football tradition" said Barrow, "it is my intention to expand this tradition to all aspects of the athletics program, boys and girls, by laying a foundation begining with middle school athletes that will earn them a champion's accolades on the field of play, in the classroom, and in society."

Barrow's goal is to "motivate young people to motivate themselves."

(© 2017 KBMT)