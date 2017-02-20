KBMT
Monday HS Hoop Playoffs: 2/20/17

KBMT 10:59 PM. CST February 20, 2017

4A Boys - Silsbee  105  Huntington  55 -  Tigers face the winner of HJ vs Houston Washington to be played on Tuesday

3A Boys -  La Marque  91  Kirbyville  35  -  Wildcats are eliminated

