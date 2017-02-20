Close Monday HS Hoop Playoffs: 2/20/17 KBMT 10:59 PM. CST February 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST 4A Boys - Silsbee 105 Huntington 55 - Tigers face the winner of HJ vs Houston Washington to be played on Tuesday3A Boys - La Marque 91 Kirbyville 35 - Wildcats are eliminated (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Digging deeper: teacher track record Feb 20, 2017, 10:00 p.m. Doctor convicted of botched surgery gets life sentence Feb 20, 2017, 3:32 p.m. Beaumont man sentenced to 75 years in death of Vidor… Feb 20, 2017, 6:48 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs