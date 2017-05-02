Mets fall 9-7 to Braves despite 2 HR's from Jay Bruce

Dickey outduels Harvey again to lead Braves past Mets 9-7



ATLANTA (AP) - Ender Inciarte drove in three runs with three hits, R.A. Dickey's floaters were more effective than Matt Harvey's fastballs for the second time in a week and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 9-7 on Tuesday night.



New York's Jay Bruce drove in six runs with two homers, including a grand slam off Matt Wisler in the ninth.



Dickey (3-2) struggled to control his knuckleball but allowed only three runs and four hits in six innings. He had four walks. He also started in a 7-5 win over Harvey and the Mets in New York on Thursday.



Harvey (2-2) allowed six runs for the second straight start. Harvey allowed eight hits with three walks in 5 1/3 innings.



Dickey's bases-loaded groundout in the fourth broke a 3-3 tie. Inciarte's bloop single up the middle drove in two runs.

