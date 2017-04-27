Lindor's 2-run blast in 7th leads Indians past Astros 4-3

CLEVELAND (AP) - Francisco Lindor hit a long two-run homer in the seventh inning to lift the Cleveland Indians over the Houston Astros 4-3 Thursday night.



Lindor's 456-foot homer off Chris Devenski (1-1) landed in the visitors bullpen about 50 feet beyond the center field wall.



Corey Kluber (3-1) struck out 10 and allowed three runs in seven innings as the defending AL champs took two of three from the AL West leaders.



Edwin Encarnacion and Abraham Almonte also homered for Cleveland, which has won seven of nine.



Marwin Gonzalez homered, and Evan Gattis and Alex Bregman each had an RBI single for the Astros, who have the second-best record in the AL.

© 2017 KBMT-TV