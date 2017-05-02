Gonzalez hits 2 HRs, his slam sends Astros over Rangers 8-7



HOUSTON (AP) - Marwin Gonzalez hit two home runs, including a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning that rallied the Houston Astros over the Texas Rangers 8-7 Tuesday night.



Gonzalez hit a towering fly off Keone Kela (0-1) just over the right field wall and inside the right field foul pole for his first career grand slam and a 7-5 lead. Gonzalez stood near the plate, seeing if the ball would be fair, before tossing his bat toward the dugout and beginning his trot.



George Springer had an RBI single later in the inning.



Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Gonzalez hit a solo homer in the fifth.



Delino DeShields, Joey Gallo and Elvis Andrus hit solo homers and Jonathan Lucroy had a two-run shot as the Rangers built a 5-0 lead. Nomar Mazara hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Luke Gregerson.



James Hoyt (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings. Will Harris earned his first save.



Alex Claudio made his first career start. He pitched in place of Cole Hamels, who was scratched after experiencing tightness in his right oblique while warming up.

