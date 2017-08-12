Mid-County Babe Ruth 16-18 team wins World Series

EPHRATA - The Mid-County Babe Ruth 16-18 Tournament Team are 2017 World Series Champions!

The team beat Cape Cod, Mass. 6 to 0 and run the field to be crowned the best team in the country.

Mid-County scored 3 runs in the bottom of the first innning to get things started and they never looked back from there. Scoring 3 in the bottom of the 6th to seal the deal.

Connor Kemp came in to start the game but left after the first due to an undetermined injury. Chase Kemp would relive him and throw shut out baseball the rest of the way.

Logan LeJeune added two hit, scored a run and made some spectacular plays at second, including a double play including a 4-3 double play to end the game.

Badon and McGrath add 2 RBI's for Mid-County and they will come home with some hardware.

Congratulations Mid-County!

