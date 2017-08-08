KBMT
Mid-County 18U wins again at World Series

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 3:40 PM. CDT August 08, 2017

ERPHRATE, WA. - The Mid-County 18U Babe Ruth All-Stars moved to 3-0 at the World Series with a 13-3 win over Blue Lick, Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon.

The Mid-County stars blew things open with a seven run 2nd inning.  Logan Lejeune led the way going 2/4 at the plate with an RBI.

Mid-County now faces Tuscon, AZ tomorrow in the final game of pool play, with bracket play to begin on Thursday.

