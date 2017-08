EPHRATA, WA. - The Mid-County 18U Babe Ruth All-Stars defeated the home team, Ephrata, WA 6-2 on Friday night in the semifinals to punch their ticket into the championship game.

The MC 18's will face a team from New England in the final that starts at 3 pm CT Saturday afternoon.

New England beat a team from Missouri 1-0 in the other semifinal game on Friday.

