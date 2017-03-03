McDowell sets career HR mark as Cards split

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Lamar University senior Ashley McDowell set a school record with her 20th career home run as the Cardinals (6-11) split a pair of games at the Wooo Pig Classic hosted by the University of Arkansas on Friday.



McDowell’s homer came in LU’s first game of the day, an 11-1 win over IUPUI, as she snapped the tie she had with Casey Cromwell for the school mark. McDowell had three hits in the win and added two hits in LU’s 11-3 loss to the host Razorbacks in the Cardinals’ second game of the day.



“The game of softball is crazy,” LU coach Holly Bruder said. “You win by the mercy rule one game, and get mercy ruled the next game. There were four games today, and three ended with the mercy rule being applied.”



LU 11, IUPUI 1

McDowell went 3-for-4, being a triple shy of the cycle, as the Cardinals defeated the Jaguars.



McDowell drove in two runs, giving her 92 for her career, two shy of Jenna Holland’s school record of 94 career RBIs.



Kelly Meeuwsen also had three hits to go along with three RBIs for the Cardinals, while Brittany Rodriguez, Brynn Baca and Shelby Henderson added two hits apiece in LU’s 13-hit onslaught.



That was more than enough support for Anissa Rodriguez (2-0), who earned the win in her first career start. Rodriguez allowed three hits and one run over three innings. Julia Voluntad pitched two innings of perfect relief for the Cardinals.



The Cardinals scored three runs in each of the first two innings, one run in the third and four in the fourth of a game that was halted after five innings.



Roni Patterson hit a solo home run in the second inning to account for the only run by the Jaguars (5-12).



Arkansas 11, LU 3

Nicole Schroeder’s grand slam in the fifth inning ended the game on the mercy rule as the Razorbacks (14-1) overcame an early deficit to topple the Cardinals.



The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an unearned run, and seemed poised to cut into Arkansas’ 4-1 lead in the third inning, loading the bases with no outs, but only pushing one run across.



The Razorback scored three in the fourth inning before plating all four of their fifth-inning runs on Schroeder’s grand slam to end the contest.



LU starter Laura Napoli (3-4) took the loss, allowing six hits and four runs, all earned, over two innings. Amie Cisneros allowed eight hits and seven runs, all earned in 2 1/3 innings.



“We didn’t play our best game, and it showed,” Bruder said. “We have a chance to redeem ourselves, and that’s cool.



The Cardinals play two games on Saturday, facing Nebraska at 12:30 p.m. and Arkansas again at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. LU closes its tournament participation by facing Nebraska at 10 a.m. Sunday.



UP NEXT: Following this weekend, the Cardinals return to the LU Softball Complex for a seven-game homestand, starting with the Southland Conference opener against Northwestern State at 5 p.m. March 10.



TICKETS: For tickets for all LU home games, call 409-880-1715, or visit www.LamarCardinals.com/SoftballTickets. Tickets are also available at the LU ticket office, located in the Montagne Center, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Tickets will be available at the ticket window at the LU Softball Complex starting one hour prior to first pitch.



LU CARDINALS

