McCullers helps Astros beat Marlins 3-0 to complete sweep



MIAMI (AP) - Lance McCullers paid tribute to the late Jose Fernandez and pitched like him, allowing no earned runs for the third start in a row, and the Houston Astros beat the Miami Marlins 3-0 Wednesday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep.



McCullers (4-1) wore cleats with Fernandez's initials and uniform number. Their friendship began when they were high school pitchers in the Tampa area, before Fernandez became the Marlins' ace and then died in a boating accident last September.



McCullers limited Miami to three hits in six innings and lowered his ERA to 2.65.



Jose Altuve hit his first two triples of the year, doubled twice and had an RBI. George Springer hit a two-out, two-run single in the sixth.



The Astros (29-12) have the best record in the majors and their fourth consecutive win lifted them 17 games above .500 for the first time since 2004.



Jose Urena (1-2) limited Houston to three runs, one earned, in 5 2/3 innings.

