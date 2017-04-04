McCann and Gonzalez help Astros over Mariners 2-1



HOUSTON (AP) - Brian McCann and Marwin Gonzalez homered to back a solid start by Lance McCullers and help the Houston Astros to a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.



McCann's homer off Hisashi Iwakuma (0-1) put Houston up 1-0 in the third inning, and Gonzalez broke a 1-all tie with his solo shot to left-center in the sixth inning.



McCullers (1-0), slowed by injuries for chunks of last season, allowed one run and five hits while fanning seven in six innings. Will Harris pitched a perfect seventh, Luke Gregerson allowed one hit in the eighth and Ken Giles finished for his second save.



Danny Valencia had two hits and drove in a run, the Mariners' only one in two games against the Astros.

